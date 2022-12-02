Hogwarts Legacy Video Confirms Big Change to Lore

A recent Hogwarts Legacy video has seemingly confirmed a big change to Harry Potter lore. The video in question is the new ASMR video released by the game's YouTube page. On the surface level, it's seemingly an inconsequential piece of unconventional marketing material. And it's mostly that. However, it's also confirmed a fairly large departure from the established lore. Thankfully for hardcore fans of Harry Potter, while the change is notable it's not going to impact the quality of the game.

Over on Reddit, a fan has pointed out that there are hanging bodies that can be seen in the Forbidden Forest part of the video. And as you can see for yourself below, it's webbing that is hanging the bodies. In other words, there are spiders in the Forbidden Forest, which is notable for a very specific lore reason.

In the books and movies, the Acromantula are only in the Forbidden Forest because Hagrid brings Aragog there. They are not native to the area. In other words, how are they in the Forbidden Forest in the game if the game takes place long before Hagrid? Now, there are a few ways you can explain yourself around this, and it's possible this bit of lore isn't wholly accurate as it's not explicit in the first place. That said, it's something hardcore fans have been talking about.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."