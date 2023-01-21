Hogwarts Legacy Leak Suggests Iconic Harry Potter Activity Was Cut From Game

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, but it won't include one of the key staples of the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy aims to give players the Hogwarts experience that they could otherwise never have. Many kids fell in love with the wizarding world through the Harry Potter books and films as it showed a place where you could spend a year with your friends, learn cool magic, get up to wild adventures, have big feasts, and much more. There was even an exciting fictional game called Quidditch which has become an iconic piece of that universe.

With the upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy, many have been hoping they'd get to play Quidditch, but that won't be the case. The developer behind the game confirmed that it will not be including Quidditch in the game, but players can use a broomstick to traverse the world. However, it seems that there may have been plans to include the game in Hogwarts Legacy at one point. A recent leak that was covered by YouTuber JorRaptor reveals that players were going to have Quidditch gear that they could equip on their character, but that has likely been cut. While this could just be something for the player to wear, it was expected that this would be a part of the actual mini-game. It was noted that the mode was planned in 2017 with 4 different positions for players to pick in Quidditch matches, but the mode was dropped from the game after a year.

It's unfortunate, but that's the way game development works. Quidditch would likely be completely optional and outside of the flying mechanics, would require the team to make a lot of new systems to do it justice and that would take time away from stuff that is more critical to the core of the game. Perhaps there's a chance that the developer will revisit this in DLC, but it really remains to be seen.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

