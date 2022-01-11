Hogwarts Legacy Release Window Reportedly Leaked

A new report from a reliable industry insider has an update on Hogwarts Legacy. According to industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson, a new PlayStation State of Play is set to go down in February, and Hogwarts Legacy will be a part of this presentation. In other words, the second-ever trailer of the game will apparently be revealed next month. Unfortunately, it sounds like this reveal may not be accompanied by a release date, only a release window.

Henderson makes no mention of a release date for the game, but notes it will release in Q3, which is to say sometime in July, August, or September. Previously, reports have suggested the game could release sooner rather than some thinking, which may suggest a July or August release rather than a September release. That said, if this window is accurate, then you’d assume we would get a date next month, unless WB Games is uncertain the date can be hit.

Speaking of WB Games, it has not commented on this report. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”