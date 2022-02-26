Hogwarts Legacy Insider Teases Major PlayStation State of Play Reveal

According to a prominent industry insider and leaker, Harry Potter fans looking forward to Hogwarts Legacy will finally have something to celebrate soon. According to the same source that relayed word that the new Fantastic Beasts trailer would be delayed yesterday, AccountNGT, the second Hogwarts Legacy trailer, and its first since the summer of 2020, is set to drop next month during the rumored PlayStation State of Play. Whether this trailer will be accompanied by release date, it’s not noted one way or the other. If the game is releasing this year though, you’d expect a release date to accompany the new media.

If the source in question is to be believed, the second trailer will reveal the types of skills and abilities players will have at their disposal in the game, which presumably means we will get our first proper look at gameplay for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, there’s still no one relaying word of when exactly the PlayStation State of Play will happen, so we don’t have any precise information on when fans should anticipate the second trailer beyond sometime in March. That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. So far, no official party has commented on the report and the speculation it has birthed, but if this changes, we will update the article accordingly.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s officially slated to release sometime in 2022.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”