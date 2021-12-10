Hogwarts Legacy Insider Provides Update on Missing Harry Potter Game

Going into The Game Awards 2021, there were rumors from credible sources that Hogwarts Legacy, the new and upcoming Harry Potter game, was set to make its second-ever public appearance. Last night, The Game Awards happened, and Hogwarts Legacy was nowhere to be seen. To this end, an industry insider and leaker who first relayed these rumors took to Twitter this morning to provide an update on the game and provide an explanation for why it was missing.

“Hogwarts Legacy was last shown over a year ago. It was shown right in the middle of the whole J.K media backlash. The game was victim to that,” said the aforementioned insider and leaker, Millie A. “WB are being very careful with this game. For now, though, It looks like hesitancy and caution are winning.”

Adding to this, Latest PS5 reports that the game’s new trailer was pulled at the last second by The Game Awards and replaced with the new Wonder Woman game that was revealed last night.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends, and as you can see, there’s no mention of when the game will resurface. It’s safe to assume it won’t be before the end of the year as most developers, publishers, and everyone else involved in the release of video games are about to take off for Christmas and the holiday season. That said, for now, this is just an assumption.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”