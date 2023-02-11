Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game

A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to follow later this year. It's unclear how the game has sold so far, but the incredible pre-release hype, the strong review scores, and the various records the game is breaking on Twitch and Steam all point to it being a massive commercial success. That said, even commercial and critical success combined doesn't mean the game is perfect or even close to perfect. There's plenty of room for improvement, which will hopefully be made in the inevitable sequel. In the meantime, players can improve the game with one simple trick.

If you've played Hogwarts Legacy, you'll know the camera is a little wonky, partially due to the narrow field of view. The latter can't be improved, but the former can. Over on Reddit, one player relays word that if you turn the camera acceleration all the way down and camera sensitivity up, it's a "night and day" difference. The post has over 4,000 votes up and everyone in the comments seems to agree. And for what it's worth, we tried this and it does improve the game substantially if you're using a controller.

"Thanks for the heads up, I couldn't figure out what was bothering me until this," reads one reply. "Lifesaver! Just did this and immediate difference," adds another Reddit user.

Of course, everyone's mileage with this trick will vary, but as noted, everyone in the replies has remarked about how much this small change makes a big improvement to controlling the character.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available via PC, PS5, and both Xbox Series consoles. Meanwhile, the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be available come April 4. with the Switch version set to come later on July 25.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."