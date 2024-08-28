Hogwarts Legacy Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

Hogwarts Legacy has been discounted to its cheapest price ever in a brand new sale for the Harry Potter game. Unfortunately, the deal is restricted to specific platforms though. As a result, those on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are set to miss out on this deal. Those on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on the other hand, can take advantage of it. On the Nintendo eShop, the deal is available until September 16. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store the deal is available until September 12.

While the availability of the deal is different, the price is the same on each platform as a result of the same 70 percent discount. More specifically, on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch the game is currently only $17.99. This is the cheapest it has ever been on any platform, and the cheapest it will probably be until the holiday season at the bare minimum.

For those unfamiliar with Hogwarts Legacy, it is an action RPG released in 2023 by developer Avalanche Software and publisher WB games. The canonical Harry Potter game is set well before the events of the books/movies. Upon release, it garnered an 85 on Metacritic, and had sold over 24 million copies by the end of the year. As a result of this, it dethroned the Call of Duty series and earned the honor of best-selling game of 2023.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”

“While it doesn’t do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there’s still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023.”