Hogwarts Legacy Insider Warns of Potential Issues

After denying previous rumors that Hogwarts Legacy was going to be delayed to 2023, a prominent industry insider and leaker has now seemingly suggested the Harry Potter game could be delayed. Taking to Twitter, AccountNGT relayed word that the new Fantastic Beasts trailer has been delayed, and its release date could be delayed as well. Adding to this, the leaker notes “Hogwarts Legacy and other projects could also be affected.” Of course, this second bit is vague, as it doesn’t make it clear if Harry Potter fans should worry about simply the next Hogwarts trailer being delayed or the game as a whole being relayed or both.

Back in January, we relayed word of a report from industry insider Colin Moriarty, who noted that he’s heard that the game has been having some development issues that could lead to a delay in 2023. At the time, AccountNGT and others denied this report. Meanwhile, WB Games PR came out and reaffirmed the game’s 2022 release.

Without more context, it’s hard to know what should be made of AccountNGT’s new report. That said, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here — the report, and the speculation it has created — with a grain of salt.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, officially slated to release sometime in 2022.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch for the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”