Hogwarts Legacy Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter game from Portkey Games and WB Games, is currently scheduled to release sometime next year via the PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This is the official release window for the game. That said, a new report has narrowed down this release window. And according to this new report, the new Harry Potter game is slated to release in the second half of the year.

What does this precisely mean? Well, it means the game will release sometime between July 1 and December 31. Of course, this isn’t the most narrowed release window, but it’s more narrow than what we the aforementioned pair have officially provided.

As for the source, this information comes the way AccNGT over on Twitter, a leaker who has gained the attention of many after leaking images of the newly-announced Star Wars Eclipse and leaking the latest GTA Online trailer before both were officially announced. In other words, they don’t have the longest tracking record, but their recent leaks have lent them credibility in the present.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation developes. Right now, neither aforementioned party — the developer and the publisher of the game — have commented on this rumor. If this changes, so will the story with the new information.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”