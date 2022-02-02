Hogwarts Legacy Insider Provides Update on Next Trailer

Harry Potter fans are desperate to see more of Hogwarts Legacy, which WB Games continues to reaffirm will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this year. For a game releasing this year, we’ve seen very little of Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, we haven’t seen anything from it since it was announced in 2020, nor have any new details on the game been provided. That said, according to a prominent industry insider, this may all finally be changing.

Taking to Twitter, Tom Henderson — best known for his scoops on Call of Duty, Battlefield, and GTA — dropped Harry Potter a Hogwarts Legacy update. According to Henderson, WB Games are ready to show off the game, but are clearly waiting for something. To this end, Henderson suggests they are waiting for the next proper PlayStation State of Play, which is rumored to happen soon.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update from Henderson, who makes no mention of a release date. Thankfully, another recent report has shared an update on this, claiming that the game will release sometime in September. The same report also mentions the game’s next trailer, which it claims will reveal the skills and abilities players will have at their disposal. That said, like what Henderson claims, this is all unofficial, subject to change, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game. Meanwhile, for more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter experience, click here.

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”