Hogwarts Legacy has a new surprise for players this week, just in time for the game's release on PS4 and Xbox One on May 5. When the new Harry Potter game was first released back in February via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, it was a big deal on Twitch, partially thanks to Twitch Drops that dropped exclusive in-game cosmetics. For the release of the PS4 and Xbox One versions this week, the Twitch Drops are returning.

Right now, it's unclear if Twitch Drops will be enabled across all Twitch streams or just the Legacy Live stream from developers of the game on May 5 at 9 am PT. Whatever the case, if you tune in to the Legacy Live stream -- and possibly other Twitch stream as well -- you will get Merlin's Cloak.

For those that don't know: this is the only way to unlock this robe. There's no option to unlock this suit in the game, which means if you missed the Twitch Drops the first time around, you were out of luck. And there's a decent chance if you miss this second opportunty you wll be forever out of luck, though maybe Twitch Drops will return when the Nintendo Switch version releases on July 25.

Legacy Live! returns on 5/5 at 9 am PT and so has Twitch Drops! Be sure to watch to get your Merlin's Cloak as well as hang out with special guests like vocalist Dune Moss and more from the @AvalancheWB team! #HogwartsLegacy



Watch here: https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ pic.twitter.com/ZjnuFVS5JR — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 1, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come May 5, PS4 and Xbox One will join this list of platforms, and then on July 25, Nintendo Switch will round out the list. For more coverage on the popular Harry Potter game, click here.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."