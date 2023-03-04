Hogwarts Legacy Players Divided Over Missing Feature

Harry Potter fans over on Reddit are divided over a missing feature in Hogwarts Legacy. In Hogwarts Legacy, players are given a wide range of customization options and the freedom to change many things on the fly. Whether it's changing your physical appearance whenever you want or using the transmog system to change gear, the game gives players a lot of freedom in favor of immersion. In fact, that seems to be one of the key design philosophies of the game: player freedom being prioritized over immersion. This is why you can do things like explore, as a student, beyond Hogwarts at night, something you canonically can't. The game is constantly breaking canon and tradition which it can do because it's not canon. Yet, to the dismay of some players, it stubbornly doesn't break one rule.

When you design your wand at the start of the game make sure you really like it because you can't change it or get a new one at any point in the game. All you can do is customize the handle. Why is this? Well, in Harry Potter, the bond between a wizard and their wand is a very special bond. Wands are supposed to be final, and if you end up losing or breaking your wand, it's a big deal. That said, in a game -- especially a game that throws many Harry Potter rules and customs out the window -- this can be frustrating.

The post above is one of the top posts on the Hogwarts Legacy page this week, so many agree with the take. However, others have challenged the idea of changing your wand via the comments section, noting it's not very Harry Potter to just change your wand when you want.

"There's a ton of handles, don't worry. You'll find one that suits it," reads one reply. But it's basically taboo to ask this question. Wands are not meant to be changed, they're meant to be sort of like lifelong partners of the wizard who carries it."

Hogwarts Legacy is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Come April 4 it will also be available via PS4 and Xbox One, before finally coming to Nintendo Switch on July 25. Of course, these dates are all pending any delays, which this game has had a few of.