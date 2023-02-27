New Hogwarts Legacy Mod Adds Multiplayer Support

A new mod tied to Hogwarts Legacy is looking to add co-op multiplayer support to the highly-popular open-world game. Despite requests from fans, the standard version of Hogwarts Legacy that Avalanche and WB Games released is only a single-player title. Per usual with the PC space, though, that didn't prevent a group of modders from quickly looking to add multiplayer support to the game once it arrived. And while Hogwarts Legacy hasn't even been out for a full month just yet, this co-op mod is already functioning in a pretty impressive manner.

As of this moment, a new mod for the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy has found a way to bring together 10 different players into a single world. The mod, which is called HogWarp, looks to allow players on PC to be able to join up with run another and run about the game's expansive map. It's not clear how much players will be able to do with one another when joined together, but considering the limitations that are surely in place, HogWarp is currently quite an achievement.

You can get a look at this mod in action in the video below:

Hogwarts Legacy already has a working co-op mod with up to 10 players.https://t.co/1b7KCny2u7 pic.twitter.com/RTTNuEO0jY — Okami Games (@Okami13_) February 26, 2023

It's worth stressing that this mod is still in development, and as such, can't be downloaded and used for all Hogwarts Legacy players at the moment. Still, the fact that HogWarp has already made this much progress in mere weeks suggests that it could become widely available sooner than expected. We'll keep you updated on this mod in the weeks and months ahead if there are any major new development milestones.

In addition to being available on PC, Hogwarts Legacy is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. New versions of the game for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be rolling out later in 2023.

What do you think about this mod that is currently in the works for Hogwarts Legacy? And would you like to see a multiplayer component added to future games in this series? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.