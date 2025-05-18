Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch 2 Gets a Massive Upgrade

Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a substantial upgrade. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most successful games of this generation, breaking into the list of best selling games of all-time. It gave Harry Potter fans the wizarding world game they’ve been asking for since this franchise really kicked off. It’s only natural that if you show audiences that there’s a huge living fantasy world, particularly one with a really interesting and compelling school, that they are going to want to interact with it directly. Although there was a movie tie-in game for each Harry Potter movie, they were typically pretty linear and stuck close to the film’s story.

Hogwarts Legacy decided to give players an original story with a fully explorable world set in and around Hogwarts. The game was an immediate hit and as a result, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is already in the works. We have no idea what the sequel will look like, but one has to imagine a lot more money and time will be invested into it following the meteoric success of the first game. In the meantime, though, Warner Bros. is finding all kinds of ways to keep selling the original game to ensure it reaches as many people as possible. Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch on June 5th and it looks like it’s a big step up from the Switch 1 version.

Hogwarts Legacy On Nintendo Switch 2 Removes Loading Screens in Open World

It was already kind of an achievement to see Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch in the first place, but it came with some compromises. Given the power of the Nintendo Switch, Hogwarts Legacy had to add loading screens between certain areas that are otherwise seamlessly accessible. Hogsmeade is only accessible via a load screen in the original Switch version. However, new gameplay from Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch 2 confirms that these load screens are now totally gone, which is a huge step up. This means the game will be closer to the other versions of Hogwarts Legacy, much to the joy of fans wanting to play the game portably.

The game also just looks way better on Nintendo Switch 2. The color looks far less washed out and there’s generally a lot more detail on this new version of the game. Thankfully, those who own Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch can get a $10 upgrade for the Switch 2 version, so those who want a better experience are able to do so at a low cost. It was rumored that there would be Hogwarts Legacy DLC, but it was reportedly canceled earlier this year to focus efforts on the planned sequel.

As of right now, we have no idea what Hogwarts Legacy 2 will look like, but hopefully, it will also come to Nintendo Switch 2. It’s possible it will come with its own compromises once again depending on how demanding it actually is, but fingers crossed it is fairly in line with platforms like PS5. We really have yet to see just what the limits of the Nintendo Switch 2 are, but it is going to have a pretty big game like Cyberpunk 2077 on it and it is rumored to have Red Dead Redemption 2 as well at a later date.

Hogwarts Legacy comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th.