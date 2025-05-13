Hogwarts Legacy Is Already More Than 50% Off on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t set to be released for a few more weeks, but one of the system’s launch titles is already being sold at a significant discount. The title in question is Hogwarts Legacy, and WB Games is offering a big incentive to buy the game early. The title has been marked down to just $17.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, which is 70% off its normal price on the current Switch. After buying it, a $10 upgrade path for the Switch 2 will become available. So, if you were planning to buy the game at launch for the system, you can get it now for $27.99, versus the standard $59.99.

Several existing Switch games will offer upgrade paths for Nintendo Switch 2, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. What’s notable about Hogwarts Legacy is that it’s the first third-party game that we’ve seen offering an upgrade path for existing Switch owners. Notably, Sonic x Shadow Generations is also being released at launch for Nintendo Switch 2, but Sega has specifically stated that there will not be an option to upgrade from the current Switch version. This led to some speculation that the same would be true for Hogwarts Legacy, but that clearly will not be the case.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the first games that will be released on nintendo switch 2

This could bode well for other third-party titles, especially those published by WB Games. The publisher has not announced a Switch 2 version of Mortal Kombat 1, but it would seem like a prime candidate for an upgrade. While the game has apparently improved quite a bit since launch, it would be nice to see the developers take advantage of the system’s upgrades to offer something even closer to the versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That’s clearly what we’re seeing for Hogwarts Legacy, based on everything Nintendo has shown thus far.

The Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy had to make a number of compromises compared to the one released on other platforms. The port was developed by Shiver Entertainment, who also handled Mortal Kombat 1 on the system. While the limitations of these games put them behind other versions, Nintendo was clearly impressed with Shiver’s work; last year, Nintendo published the studio from Embracer Group, with the intention of having them continue to work on ports “for multiple platforms.” That seemed to suggest they’ll be working on bringing some games to Nintendo Switch 2 as well, but nothing has been announced at this time.

The current discount on Hogwarts Legacy will only last through May 18th, so those hoping to get the game on Switch 2 for cheap will want to take advantage while the deal is live. However, the $10 upgrade for current owners of the Switch version should be available without any restrictions.

[H/T: Wario64]