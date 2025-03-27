New Hogwarts Legacy Project Cancelled

A brand new Hogwarts Legacy project has been cancelled, according to reliable sources. Despite the size of Harry Potter’s popularity, Warner Bros. didn’t really expand the franchise to gaming outside of movie tie-in games and LEGO adaptations. While those were generally pretty solid, fans were disappointed to not have a new Harry Potter game after the films concluded in 2011. The universe is rich with potential and many longed for some sort of RPG where they could make their own witch or wizard. Thankfully, Warner Bros. answered fan demands with the commercially successful and well-received Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG set long before Harry Potter’s story.

The game was a hit and many hoped that Hogwarts Legacy would get some kind of DLC, but developer Avalanche denied this almost immediately when the game released. However, things apparently changed after Warner Bros. and Avalanche began developing a “director’s cut” of Hogwarts Legacy which intended to add new content to the game. The project has never been officially acknowledged by Warner Bros, but it was also reported that Batman Arkham studio Rocksteady began assisting the development of this project after the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Hogwarts Legacy DLC Cancelled

hogwarts legacy

Unfortunately, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has reported that the Hogwarts Legacy expansion has been cancelled, much to the dismay of fans. According to the report, Warner Bros. cancelled the project as it believed the Hogwarts Legacy expansion had enough substantial content to justify what WB wanted to charge customers. The DLC would’ve released alongside a “Definitive Edition” of Hogwarts Legacy which would’ve bundled everything together for new players. While it’s great to hear Warner Bros. doesn’t want to rob players blind, it’s disappointing that it couldn’t find a cheaper price point so the project could still release.

Bloomberg noted that the Hogwarts Legacy DLC would’ve added new storylines for the original game and Avalanche planned to restore a storyline surrounding one of the game’s companions that was cut from the original release. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like it will see the light of day. Despite all of this, Avalanche is still working on a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, but it’s likely still years away from releasing. It’s expected that there may be some overlap between Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the upcoming Harry Potter TV series on HBO.

While Warner Bros. is cancelling a lot of games, I wouldn’t fear for Hogwarts Legacy 2‘s future. The game was a juggernaut hit and is one of the best selling games ever made. A sequel likely remains a top priority. If you haven’t played the game or are new to Harry Potter, there’s a massive Harry Potter gaming sale that includes Hogwarts Legacy going on right now. It’s an easy way to get the beloved fantasy RPG for its lowest price yet!

