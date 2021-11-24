ComicBook.com’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for PlayStation

While some may have already been celebrating the holidays over the course of the past month, this year’s busiest shopping season officially gets underway this week with the arrival of Black Friday. As such, gaming items, specifically those from PlayStation, will again be at the top of wish lists for many PS5 and PS4 owners this year.

Fortunately, if you’re in the dark when it comes to what PlayStation fans would want to receive as a gift this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. Whether the person you’re shopping for owns a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, here are some of the best games, accessories, and other items that you can look to give to the PlayStation lover in your life over the holidays.

PlayStation 5

A PS5 is surely the PlayStation-related gift that many fans have on their wish list this holiday season. Unfortunately, it’s also going to be the one that is hardest to obtain. Even though the PS5 has been out for over a year at this point, Sony’s current-generation console still sells out in mere minutes virtually everywhere that it comes in stock.

So how can you get one for yourself? Well, while there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to snag one, your best course of action is to follow someone on social media who tracks PS5 restocks obsessively. Matt Swider is someone who has helped literally thousands of people to acquire the latest PlayStation platform and can give you a leg up on the competition when it comes to finding your own.

Best of luck if you’re looking to track down a PS5 for yourself this year.

PS5 Restock Listings:

PS5 Digital Edition Restock Listings:

DualSense Controllers

If you happen to already be shopping for someone this holiday season that owns the PlayStation 5, one of the more straightforward gifts you could snag for them would simply come in the form of a new DualSense controller. Compared to last year, Sony released two new DualSense models in 2021 that come in red and black variants. So if you know someone that is looking to spice up the look of the PS5 controller that they may use, these latest options are sure to please almost any PlayStation fan.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Sticking with the trend of ideas for those who own a PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a game that almost any PlayStation fan should own. Coming from Insomniac Games, which is the same studio that made Marvel’s Spider-Man, the latest entry in the Ratchet & Clank series might very well be the best that the series has ever seen. Not only does it build upon everything that the franchise has introduced in the past, but it uses the tech powering the PS5 in ways that many other games do not.

For our money, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the single best games available on the PS5 at this moment. If you know someone who has the console that hasn’t played this title yet, this would be a perfect gift to give.

Returnal

Returnal is yet another PS5-exclusive title that released over the course of 2021 and it’s very much worth the buy for anyone you know who might love shooters. Much like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal makes excellent use of the many next-gen features that the PS5 boasts, making it a game that largely wouldn’t have been possible on the PS4.

If you’re looking to gift someone a shooter this holiday season but want something drastically different than Call of Duty or Battlefield, Returnal is right up your alley.

PlayStation Pulse 3D Audio Wireless Headset

PlayStation’s Pulse 3D Audio headset is one of the most common headsets that PS5 and PS4 owners look to pick up, but for good reason. Not only does the headset feature a number of audio qualities that others don’t have, but it also comes in at a retail value that will keep you from breaking the bank. While the PS5 launched with the standard white and black model of the headset last year, Sony has since released a new version that is decked out entirely in all black earlier in 2021.

If you know someone who is in need of a new PS5 or PS4 headset for themselves, this is one of the most solid options available.

PlayStation Now Subscription

PlayStation Now is Sony’s game streaming service that it has utilized for a number of years at this point to allow fans to play titles from yesteryear more easily. Over the course of 2021, PS Now has started to get even better than before as PlayStation has started adding even more landmark titles to the service that have recently released on PS4.

With this in mind, if you know of someone who is looking to dive back into some PlayStation classics from the past, PS Now is absolutely the cheapest way to do so. While you’ll want to make sure that whomever this gift might be for has a stable internet connection, this membership is something that any fan of retro titles will surely enjoy.

PlayStation Plus Subscription

This is almost certainly the most fool-proof PlayStation gift that you could get for someone this year. While a subscription to PlayStation Plus might not be the most glamorous gift to give, anyone who uses their PS5 or PS4 with a high level of frequency almost certainly subscribes to this program. As such, giving someone PS Plus will absolutely save them from needing to re-subscribe in the future once their own membership expires. Not to mention, PS Plus is almost always part of Black Friday sales, meaning that this is often the cheapest time you can purchase a subscription all year long.