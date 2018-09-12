Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Coming To PlayStation 4, Xbox One This Month

Remember earlier this summer when we reported that Hollow Knight would eventually make their way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2019? Well, apparently the developers at Team Cherry were able to get some things done, because it’s coming a lot sooner.

The Metroivania-style adventure, which has been turning heads since its release on Nintendo Switch back in June, will make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One digitally starting on September 25th, in a special Voidheart Edition. You can view a new trailer for this edition of the game above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ari Gibson and William Pellen of Team Cherry fame detailed the game in a new PlayStation Blog post. “Descend into the world of Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure through a world of insects and heroes. Explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Uncover ancient history and solve the mysteries buried at the kingdom’s heart.”

Here’s a description of the main game: “The original action-adventure. Journey through vast lands. Defeat over 150 deadly foes, including over 40 epic bosses. Power up with startling new skills and abilities.”

The Voidheart Edition will also include four “giant” content packs, which will be “built in” with the game’s launch. With them, fans can enjoy “all new quests, terrifying boss fights and striking new abilities.” These include Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood and the “infamous” Godmaster, which was originally called Gods and Glory before eventually changing. “Hours of additional content, additional challenges and additional bugs (the insect kind!),” the development team noted.

In addition, those that pre-order the game on PlayStation Store get to enjoy a 20 percent discount off the regular price. It’s unknown if Microsoft will be offering a discount for the Xbox One version, but we’ll find out once it’s available for pre-order.

This game has already become a massive hit on the Switch front, so there’s no reason it can’t continue to find success on the other two platforms.

As for the physical versions of the game, they appear to still be on schedule for a 2019 release. We’ll let you know once they’re dated!