Home Alone Gets Reimagined as a Modern Shooter Video Game

Home Alone has been reimagined as a modern-day shooter courtesy of a UI artist. Home Alone is a seminal piece of Christmas media. Not only does it perfectly capture the atmosphere of the holiday season, but it's also incredibly unique and not like other Christmas movies. While many other Christmas movies are about love and cheer, Home Alone asks the question of: "What happens when you leave a psychotic child home alone and he's forced to fend for himself against robbers?" It's a question no one was asking, but one that results in pure chaos. The Christmas classic was once adapted into a pretty bad video game, but one video game developer wanted to know what a modern Home Alone game would look like.

So, Batman: Arkham Knight UI artist Simon Brewer took it upon himself to create a menu for a hypothetical Home Alone game in 2022. The game, titled Home Alone: Siege, seems to take some inspiration from the asymmetrical video game genre which has seen titles like Friday the 13th, Evil Dead, and Dead By Daylight. Kevin McAllister is on the "defenders" team while Marv and Harry are on the "bandits" team. The menu features Kevin's loadout which includes a BB shotgun, hot glue gun, and various items like paint cans, firecrackers, and other hazards seen in the films. Players could also choose the map in this hypothetical game, offering all kinds of replayability. It looks like a game that could actually have serious potential if it existed, but it seems unlikely such a thing would ever release.

I loved and hated the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Home Alone game when I was a kid, and I wanted to make something quick and fun for the holidays! so...

What if Home Alone got the modern day video game treatment?



Happy Holidays y'all! 💙 #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/4J9FLyR38z — Simon Brewer (@bunny_ballball) December 21, 2022

Even though it's not a real game, it is fun to imagine the possibilities. An asymmetrical Home Alone multiplayer game would be a total blast and result in some truly chaotic gameplay, just like the films. Perhaps Disney could be convinced to make such a game if there's a vocal response to this hypothetical game, but it is probably a long shot given the large catalog of IP Disney owns that probably features franchise that make more sense for a game.

