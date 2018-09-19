‘Home Sweet Home’ Is the Perfect Thai Horror Story for Gamers

It’s almost October, which means scary movies, television shows, and video games will be at the forefront of many minds! For those players looking for a terrifying good time, the newly announced Home Sweet Home might just be the horrifying experience you need.

Developer Mastiff is partnered up with Yggdrazil Group to bring a “chilling” first-person survival horror game that is inspired by real-world Thai mythology and lore.

“We are very excited to be working with Mastiff in order to bring the dark, Thai-inspired world of Home Sweet Home to consoles,” shares Saroot Tubloy, Chief Operating Officer of Yggdrazil Group. “The game’s real-world lore and mythology is sure to captivate and intrigue players, while its brooding narrative keeps them clinging to the edge of their seat.”

The developers also told us, “The first in a series of terrifying first-person horror games, Home Sweet Homethrows players into a dark and twisted labyrinth, where a miasma of fear fills the air, dread bleeds through cracks in the ceiling and seeps down through broken floorboards, and anxiety grows stronger with every step.



“After a long night filled with mourning and sorrow over the recent disappearance of his wife, Tim awakens to find himself in a strange, dilapidated building instead of the comfort of his own home. Naturally confused, he desperately begins to search for a way out while attempting to solve questions that could lead to answers regarding his wife’s disappearance. At the same time, he’ll find himself being hunted by malevolent spirits.”

Needless to say, this “happy home” is no longer happy and it’s up to the player to survive the horrifying secrets. Some of the features the game will include are:

● Gripping Thai Horror – A dark narrative inspired by Thai lore, myths, and beliefs that will captivate players while keeping their palms sweating and pulses pounding with fear

● Sharpen Wits, Not Blades – Without weapons to provide defense against the evil spirits, players must keep their wits sharp at all times in order to survive

● Nicely Tied Together – The use of stealth and investigative skills offers gameplay variety and a chance for players to breathe, but not for long….

● Face Your Fears – Experience a new level of first-person fear and terror with PS VR compatibility

Home Sweet Home will be available on October 16th – just in time for Halloween – on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PSVR!