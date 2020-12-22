Homestuck Creator Andrew Hussie Reveals Trailer for Mystery Game

✖

Homestuck creator Andrew Hussie has pulled back the curtain on a new visual novel that he is currently writing and illustrating. A title for the project has not yet been revealed, and the trailer is simply named "Trailer." The official Homestuck Twitter account has confirmed that this visual novel does not take place in the same universe, so fans should keep that in mind when watching the new trailer. While that might be a little disappointing, Hussie's involvement alone should make this the kind of thing that Homestuck fans will want to keep an eye on, as more information is revealed!

The full trailer from Hussie (with music from Clark Powell) can be found embedded below.

As far as trailers go, this one is unique, to say the least! The majority of the trailer focuses on two girls, who may or may not be the central characters in the narrative. The plot seems to have something to do with the girls being given the option of abandoning their normal lives and becoming something much more significant on a different world. That said, the trailer also features a bizarre moment involving a Juggalo, Post Malone, Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima, and an aircraft character. Before fans get too worried about this strange moment, however, the trailer points out to viewers that this does not actually happen in the visual novel. Immediately after, the narrator apologizes, and the trailer's focus shifts back to something that resembles the actual storyline. The trailer then ends on the note that the visual novel is "coming soon."

Homestuck has been nothing short of a phenomenon since its launch back in 2009. As such, this seems like the kind of project that a lot of people will want to learn more about, as time goes on. It remains to be seen whether or not this project will be able to attract the same kind of acclaim as Hussie's previous works, but it certainly seems intriguing, at the very least! Until Hussie reveals more information, fans of the author/illustrator will just have to wait patiently. Hopefully more information on the visual novel will be released sometime in the very near future!

Are you a fan of Homestuck? Are you looking forward to Andrew Hussie's new project? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!