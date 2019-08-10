Honorable League of Legends Players Are Getting Skins and Chromas Soon

League of Legends players who have been good sports throughout the season and have maintained a high Honor level will start getting their rewards soon when some Honor Tokens are given out. These tokens can then be redeemed for either one of two rare skins or Chromas for those skins, according to a recent announcement from Riot Games. The plans for the rewards were recently revised to give players more cosmetics as Riot made good on a promise from earlier in the year.

Grey Warwick and Medieval Twitch are two skins that players might’ve seen players use on Summoner’s Rift, but only if those players maintain high Honor levels. These rewards were given out to players who reached Honor 5, and this year, some chromas will be available for them.

“If you’ve been super honorable (and a little lucky) for the past few seasons, you might already have both exclusive Honor 5 reward skins: Medieval Twitch and Grey Warwick,” Riot’s post said. “When patch 9.16 launches, we’re adding chromas for both skins as a way to recognize the most sportsmanlike players. We’ll add new chromas for these skins each season to keep the rewards coming.”

This wasn’t the original plan though according to the first version of this post. A Rioter broke down the evolution of the Chroma plans on Twitter to explain what’s led up to this year’s rewards.

If you’re curious how the mixup happened, we originally planned to release multiple chromas for Warwick and Twitch this year, with H5 capsules granting one random chroma for each skin if you owned both skins already. [1/3] — Jonathan Moormann (@jonmoormann) August 7, 2019

The original promise of two chromas got lost in the process of making these changes, so thank you for calling us out on it. As promised, now you’ll get two chromas this season! [3/3] — Jonathan Moormann (@jonmoormann) August 7, 2019

“THIS YEAR ONLY your 2019 Honor 5 capsule will contain TWO Honor 5 tokens that can be redeemed for Medieval Twitch, Grey Warwick, or one of these new chromas (if you already own the base skin),” Riot’s post said. “If Twitch is your one true love, you can go right for his new chroma instead of picking up Grey Warwick! (Sorry, doggo.) Capsules also contain a random emote or ward skin. In future years, Honor 5 capsules will contain one Honor 5 token.”

Honor Tokens will be given out to Honor 5 League of Legends players in Patch 9.16.