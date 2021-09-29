Horizon Forbidden West Developer Hiring for Multiplayer Game

Horizon Forbidden West isn’t set to release until next year, but it seems that developer Guerilla Games is already looking towards the future. New job listings found on the company’s website hint at a multiplayer game in development from the studio. According to sources for Video Games Chronicle, the developer has been looking to integrate co-op into the series for quite some time, and this was considered for Forbidden West at one point. Those plans were temporarily shelved, but it certainly seems like Guerilla Games will be looking to include them in a new game, or possibly a spin-off.

In a listing for a senior social systems designer, Guerilla Games says it’s looking for someone to “engage players in social interactions to create lasting relationships,and where compatible players can create Guild-like groups to exploretogether” as well as “explore creative ways players can connect with others in-game.” A job listing for a senior game writer is also seeking someone with “extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs.”

Prior to Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, Guerilla Games previously worked on the Killzone series. The developer has some background with multiplayer games, but those games are significantly different from the sound of the project Guerilla is currently hiring for. Until an official announcement is made, readers should not assume that the project is related to the Horizon series, as VGC’s sources could prove incorrect, or circumstances could have changed. Regardless, it’s clear that the team is working on some kind of multiplayer project!

Job listings such as these provide gamers with an excellent window into the development process. Over the years, fans have gotten a lot of hints at things to come from job listings, though they often take a long time to pan out. Fans of Guerilla Games will likely have to wait a while to find out what’s next, but at least we have an idea where things are heading in the near future!

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release February 18, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Horizon Forbidden West? Would you like to see a Horizon game with multiplayer features? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!