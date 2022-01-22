Horizon Forbidden West Reveals PS5 File Size

We’re now less than a month away from the release of Horizon Forbidden West, which means that some of the lingering questions that fans have had about the title are finally starting to come to light. And while we’ve already seen a handful of new trailers for the game over the course of this past week, we now have also learned how much space it will take up on PlayStation 5 once it does launch.

Thanks to a new tweet from PlayStation Game Size, which is a Twitter account that tracks backend information that appears on the PlayStation Store, Horizon Forbidden West will end up weighing in at 85.913 GB for those in the United States. Conversely, Europe’s edition of the game is said to now be 96.350 GB in total. The reason each version is a bit different in size is because the EU iteration serves a larger market where there are many more language options. As such, those additional languages end up adding about 10 GB more to the game by comparison.

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1484697995123830784

While this information definitely gives us a good idea of how much space we’ll need to clear in order to download Horizon Forbidden West on PS5, it’s worth stressing that this size might not be official just yet. The reason for this is because this is merely the base size of the game without any additional updates. Given how common day one patches are for nearly all video games, there’s a good chance that Horizon Forbidden West will actually be a bit larger than the sizes we’ve currently seen. As such, maybe clear a bit more space on your own SSD to account for this.

As a whole, Horizon Forbidden West is finally set to launch next month on February 18 and will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com throughout February as we should have a review of the game to share with you at some point.

Are you going to be picking up Horizon Forbidden West for yourself this time next month?

