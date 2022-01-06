Horizon Forbidden West Reveals New Trailer Highlighting Tribes

With only a little over a month left until launch, PlayStation and developer Guerrilla Games have today released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West. In recent weeks, PlayStation has been letting loose a number of videos in this style that highlight different aspects of the upcoming action-adventure title. This time around, the game’s latest trailer has opted to show off some of the many tribes that Aloy will come across during her new expedition to the west.

In total, this new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West is a little more than two minutes and features footage that was captured in-game running on a PlayStation 5. While we don’t get to see any actual gameplay footage, the video instead highlights a number of different villages, vistas, and other areas of this world that players will be able to explore. In doing so, it also shows some of the people who happen to inhabit these areas and describes what their way of life is like within the given region. You can check out the full trailer embedded in the tweet below.

“From the border settlements of the Carja and Oseram, to the blighted fields of the Utaru in Plainsong, to the battle-worn Clan Lands of the Tenakth, new alliances and deadly enemies await,” said Guerrilla’s narrative director Ben McCaw of what Horizon Forbidden West will have in store. “The inhabitants of the world of Horizon are divided into tribes, each of which has its own history and traditions. As Aloy travels to the Forbidden West, she will encounter even more compelling characters,” said an additional explanation from PlayStation.

As mentioned, Horizon Forbidden West is quickly approaching its launch date which happens to be that of February 18. When the game does arrive, it will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms.

How do you feel about Horizon Forbidden West after watching this new video? Are you planning to pick the game up for yourself when it does release next month? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter by messaging me at @MooreMan12.