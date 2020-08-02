New Horizon Forbidden West Setting Details Revealed

✖

Even more details about the setting for the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game Horizon Forbidden West have been revealed. While it has been known that the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn from developer Guerrilla Games would include a "new frontier setting" between what we know of as Utah to the Pacific Ocean, specifics are relatively scarce. Thankfully, a recent feature has revealed that San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley, explicitly, will both reportedly be in the title.

The September 2020 issue of The Official PlayStation Magazine UK includes a feature focusing on Horizon Forbidden West, and it notes the above within. Several images from the upcoming video game had all but confirmed that San Francisco would feature as it appeared that the remains of the Golden Gate Bridge and its iconic red towers loomed large in them. It remains to be seen what other sorts of locations might be confirmed and just how far afield Aloy, the protagonist from the first game that returns for the sequel, will be able to explore.

Here is how Guerrilla Games describes Horizon Forbidden West in the brief blurb attached to the initial reveal trailer:

"Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 at some point. No definitive release date or launch window was announced alongside the reveal. Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PlayStation 4, and it is also scheduled to release for PC on August 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Horizon Zero Dawn sequel right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Horizon Forbidden West so far? What other sorts of locations would you like to see explored? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

