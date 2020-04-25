New Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Gameplay Details Reportedly Revealed

A new Horizon Zero Dawn 2 report has surfaced online, spilling a variety of details about the rumored PS5 exclusive. The chief of these details is that the game is even more ambitious than its 2017 predecessor, but perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise. Not only is it being developed with superior tech, but more resources are probably being poured into it. Before Horizon Zero Dawn hit in 2017, it was a risky new IP with development troubles. After it hit, it became one of PlayStation's biggest franchises. It's not only one of PS4's best-selling exclusives, but it's critically-acclaimed as well. This has presumably led to an increase in budget, which explains why the game is reportedly "gigantic." However, not only is the game reportedly larger, but it will allow for more exploration.

The new report also makes mention of co-op, which would be a new addition. That said, it's noted that it's unclear if this mode would be baked into the campaign or be offered as a separate mode. If it's the former, then there's a good chance there may be some type of companion system in the game, which again, would be a new feature.

Interestingly, the report alleges that co-op was supposed to be part of the first game, but it got scrapped during development due to a lack of resources. In other words, it makes sense that both Guerrilla Games and PlayStation are keen to revive this feature. After all, it gives a game much more playability after completion.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but not before leaving us with two big takeaways. One is that the game is going to bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor, which was plenty big and plenty ambitious. And two, it sounds like the game may be further along in development than we think. Will it be a PS5 launch title? Hard to say, but it sounds like it may arrive not long after the release of the console.

(Photo: SIE)

Of course, all of these details -- which come way of VGC -- should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the outlet has proven quite reliable in the past. Further, for what it's worth, I've heard similar rumblings about the sequel.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this latest leak. Further, for now, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 has not been announced or confirmed.

