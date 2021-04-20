Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Free for a Limited Time

✖

As part of PlayStation's Play at Home program, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now free for all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. The game is available starting today, and players will be able to download it through May 22nd. Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Zero Dawn released on the PS4 back in 2017, and a sequel is set to release later this year. For those looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West on PS5, or those that have been recently introduced to Aloy through her appearance in Fortnite, this could be the perfect opportunity to check out the original game!

PlayStation's Tweet announcing the latest Play at Home game can be found embedded below.

The hunt is on. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is free to download later today through May 14 as part of the #PlayAtHome program. Full details: https://t.co/DJFqZ9HSFi pic.twitter.com/xIcXwgAvi2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 19, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the Play at Home program, it's PlayStation's way of making things easier on players staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The program offered two games for free last year, but in 2021, players are being treated to four months of free content. Things started in March with Ratchet & Clank, while April has featured 10 different indie games (which are still available for a few more days). Once downloaded, the Play at Home games are free to keep forever, with no strings attached! With so many games that have been made available, players are bound to find something that they'll enjoy.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a very big impact on the video game industry, from cancelled events, to delayed games, and even a shortage of game consoles. While vaccine distribution has ramped up worldwide, gaming continues to provide a strong form of escapism for players. The free games that are being offered through the Play at Home program just might help some players take their minds off the pandemic, even if it's just for a little while.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners looking to learn more about Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition can check out the rest of our coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition? What do you think of the Play at Home program thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!