New Horizon MMO Reportedly in Development With PlayStation

A new report has claimed that PlayStation is in the process of working on a new MMO set within the world of Horizon. Following the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn back in 2017, the Guerrilla Games-developed property has become a massive part of Sony's plans for the future. Not only did a sequel with Horizon Forbidden West launch earlier this year on PS5 and PS4, but a Netflix series based on the franchise is also in the works. And if that wasn't enough, it sounds like this new MMO spin-off is also in development now as well.

According to MTN, PlayStation has partnered with developer NCSoft to create an MMORPG tied to the Horizon series. Details on this potential project are still sparse, but the move would be quite a surprise, to say the least. In the past, Korea-based developer NCSoft has worked on games like Guild Wars and Lineage, which means that the studio has quite a bit of expertise when it comes to MMOs.

While it remains to be seen if this report is accurate, it's not outside of the realm of possibility based on what we've heard in the past. A little over a month ago, another report emerged claiming that a Horizon multiplayer game was also in the works at PlayStation. Whether or not this reported multiplayer game and this MMO could be one and the same isn't yet known, but this could be a possibility.

As if there wasn't already enough going on with Horizon, it was also reported in October that PlayStation is creating a new remake of Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5. This updated version of the game would seemingly have a lot in common with the recently-released PS5 title The Last of Us Part 1, which means that it would receive some notable improvements from its PS4 counterpart. Guerrilla and Sony have yet to confirm that any of these reports or true, but regardless, it definitely sounds like there could be a lot happening with the property at the moment.

[H/T VGC]