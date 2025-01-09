Horizon Zero Dawn Fans Divided Over Aloy Movie Casting

PlayStation recently announced a live-action Horizon Zero Dawn movie as it develops its multi-media strategy and tries to position the Horizon IP as a multi-game, multi-media powerhouse. Whether this strategy will come off or pay off, remains to be seen, but it’s clear PlayStation is investing big in the Guerrilla Games IP, and this new live-action movie is just the latest, but unlikely, final example.

Details on the movie are non-existent at the moment. There’s no teaser trailer, no word of whether it will be a very literal adaptation of the game it is based on, or any information about who is involved with the making of it from directors and producers to actors. This has left lots of room for PlayStation fans to speculate and put forth what they want from the movie, including who will play Aloy, the protagonist of the series.

To this end, the most popular shout — at least on the series’ Reddit page — is Sophia Lillis, a 22-year-old Brooklyn-born actress known for her roles in horror films Beverly Marsh and It: Chapter Two, as well as other roles in HBO’s Sharp Object and the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. She is far from a household name, which may prevent PlayStation from registering interest, but it’s a name being put forth by many fans.

Sophia Lillis in 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Other names being thrown around include Hannah Hoekstra, a Dutch actress who is the model for Aloy in the video games. Her experience in productions and roles of this size is limited though. She is also 37-years-old, which is likely beyond the age range PlayStation will be looking for.

Some fans are also interested in 22-year-old Texas-born Sadie Sink portraying the live-action version of the character. She is best known as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, as well as her role in The Whale, which she picked up a Critics’ Choice Movie Award nomination for.

Sadie Sink in The Stranger Things

Lastly, some Horizon fans have put forth Erin Kellyman. The 26-year-old British actress has starred in the likes of Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Green Knight, Raised by Wolves, Les Miserables, Willow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Erin KELLYMAN in The falcon and the winter soldier

It will be quite some time before we find out the casting for the movie, assuming it doesn’t get scrapped like many movies in early development do. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Who would like to see star as Aloy in the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn movie?