Horizon: Zero Dawn’s Latest Trailer Brings On The Frozen Wilds

Just a little while back, Sony and Guerrilla Games confirmed that it would be expanding the adventure of Aloy, in Horizon: Zero Dawn, with a fresh new world where you could find the fourth elder and take on all sorts of mechanical terrors in the frozen tundra.

Today, the teams released a new trailer that gives you an idea of what kind of challenges you can expect from The Frozen Wilds, the expansion that will be available next month for Dawn players.

Though it’s really more of a look at the environments Aloy will be making her way through, rather than one that hints at the new terrors you’ll be facing in the game, it does provide a good idea of what kind of territory you’ll be running through, including icy underground caves and snow-covered mountains. On top of that, there’s also a glimpse at some of the camps you’ll be able to visit, as well as people that Aloy may be able to talk to over the course of her journey.

This area is known as the Cut, a frozen wasteland that’s just north of the Banuk homelands, and it looks to be pretty damn cold – so it never hurts to get Aloy bundled up for what lies ahead, especially since the machines probably won’t have any trouble running in the frozen environments. (You’d think that their gears would be ices over or something.)

Considering that the expansion is only a few weeks away, we’ll be likely seeing another trailer that provides a closer look at what Aloy will be facing, including large mechanical beasts, and possibly even a few human enemies that could stand in the way of her finding the newest elder in the group. But if the original Dawn was any indication, we’re in for a thrilling adventure that fans won’t be able to get enough of.

Check out the trailer above, and be prepared to explore The Frozen Wilds when the expansion releases on November 7th. If you prefer, you can pick up the Complete Edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn, which includes the main game and the expansion, when it arrives on December 6th.