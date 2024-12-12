Horizon Zero Dawn Just Got a Major New Feature 7 Years Later

Horizon Zero Dawn just got a major new feature seven years after its initial release on PS4. Following the release of its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, in 2022, a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, aptly called Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, came to PC and PS5 back in October. And this release has given new life to the seven-year-old open-world RPG.

To this end, today Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered got a new update on both PC and PS5 today. The former is the release of Patch 1.04, while the latter is the release of Patch 1.08. While the two updates are different, they both come with a major new feature. More specifically, transmog functionality has been added to the game for the first time. This gives players the ability to apply a different look to Aloy’s armor.

To interact with this new feature — which lets you change the appearance of gear without changing the stats — open the Inventory and go to outfits. From here, select “apply look” on the outfit that you want to be visible while playing the game, and it will transplanted over your current armor, however, you won’t lose the stats of your current armor.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Update 1.08 (PS5) Patch Notes

Added outfit transmog functionality.

Fixed flickering visible in the background during cutscenes and conversations in some scenarios.

Fixed a bug that could cause Concentration to activate unexpectedly.

Improvements to audio mix to reduce excessive reverb in specific areas.

Audio mix adjustments to conversation dialogue panning.

Various audio loudness and balance improvements.

Mount acceleration now works as intended, incrementally increasing speed when the acceleration button is pressed.

Motion aiming now works as intended when riding a mount.

Fixed a bug that could cause a hang on a black screen when starting a New Game+ from imported PS4 save data.

Custom button bindings for Mount actions now conflict as intended when binding multiple actions to the same key or button.

Fixed a bug that prevented music from playing during a scene in the ‘Deep Secrets of Earth’ quest.

Fixed a bug where Nil would disappear after talking to him during Cause for Concern.

Various bug fixes related to Auto Pickup.

Fixes for various bugs and minor visual issues.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Update 1.04 (PC) Patch Notes

Added outfit transmog functionality.

Fixed a crash that could occur while applying coils to weapons or outfits with mouse and keyboard.

Fixed a bug that could cause Concentration to activate unexpectedly.

Improvements to audio mix to reduce excessive reverb in specific areas.

Audio mix adjustments to conversation dialogue panning.

Various audio loudness and balance improvements.

Mount acceleration now works as intended, incrementally increasing speed when pressing the acceleration button.

Motion aiming now works as intended when riding a mount.

Steam Input now functions correctly if a controller is connected after launching the game.

Controllers connected to Steam Deck now work as intended when using Steam Remote Play

The Master Vibration Intensity slider will now correctly be applied to in-game vibration when using a DualSense controller with Steam Input.

Fixed a bug where loading would sometimes get stuck when using the High graphics preset.

Fixed a bug that prevented music from playing during a scene in the ‘Deep Secrets of Earth’ quest.

Resolved a bug at Song’s Edge that blocked players standing up from a chair when using mouse and keyboard controls.

Reduced ghosting on snow particles when using AMD FSR or Intel XeSS upscaling.

Fixed a bug where Nil would disappear after talking to him during Cause for Concern.

Various bug fixes related to Auto Pickup.

Fixes for various bugs and minor visual issues.

Stability improvements.

It is quite possible this will be the final major feature added to Horizon Zero Dawn, unless of course it is ported again in the future, possibly to PS6, which is a possibility that can not be ruled out.