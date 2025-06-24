Little Nightmares 3 Release Date Announced During Creepy New Trailer

It’s been a long and agonizing wait for fans of the series, but Little Nightmares 3 finally has a release date. Developer Supermassive Games has confirmed that the next game in the series will arrive on October 10th. In addition to the previously announced platforms, the game will now be released on Nintendo Switch 2, as well. Preorders will be available today on most platforms, but won’t arrive until a later date for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. No reason has been provided for that just yet, but with the game slated to release in a few months, fans shouldn’t be waiting for too long.

In addition to the standard version of Little Nightmares 3, Bandai Namco announced multiple purchase options. Anyone that preorders the game will get the Dark Six costumes set. There’s also a digital deluxe edition, which includes the Secrets of the Spiral expansion pass, two additional chapters, the Ferryman costumes set, and the Residents costume pack. The mirror edition includes all of those extras plus some physical goodies such as a metal case, soundtrack, art book, and figurine. The premium collector’s edition takes things further with a music base, controller/phone holder, and double-sided token. A trailer for Little Nightmares 3 can be found below.

Those that preorder any digital edition on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PS5 will also receive Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, which is playable today. As its name implies, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition is an improved version of the original game in the series. The Enhanced Edition will feature several changes meant to take advantage of more powerful hardware, most notably 4K visuals and 60 fps. Supermassive Games has also upgraded the lighting and resolution, added ray-tracing, improved load times, made changes to checkpoints, and more. On top of being offered as a preorder incentive, the game will be available for purchase on its own on October 10th.

At this time, it’s unclear if Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition will be offered as a free upgrade for existing owners of the game, or if there will be some kind of upgrade path. While Nintendo users cannot currently get the preorder incentive, the Enhanced Edition has been confirmed for Switch 2, and seems to be arriving on the same day, even if preorders haven’t opened. Hopefully Nintendo users won’t be kept waiting long, and will get the option to play the game prior to October 10th just as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC users do.

Bandai Namco seems to be pulling out all the stops for Little Nightmares 3. Between preorder incentives, physical extras, and today’s trailer, 2025 is looking like a big year for the series. It remains to be seen whether new developer Supermassive can match the quality established by Tarsier Studios, but things look promising so far.

Are you planning to check out Little Nightmares 3 later this year? How do you feel about the new Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!