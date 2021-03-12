Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Is up for Pre-Order on Amazon

Hot Wheels and Nintendo have teamed up once again on a Mario Kart release, and it looks spectacular. Buckle up for the Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway, which is available to pre-order on Amazon at this very moment for $119.99. The release date is set for May 29th.

The full details on the track haven't released, but the images reveal that fans will be able to race with Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and King Boo. The track can also be configured for a winding or a straight path with an electronic start gate with Lakitu, an electronic finish line, and sound/lighting effects.

Note that you won't be charged for pre-orders on the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road track, so you might want to lock it down while you can. A sell out on Amazon seems highly likely.

On a related note, you want to get started with LEGO Super Mario you'll need the Mario Starter Course #71360 set, which is currently on sale here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $47.99 (20% off).

Instead of standard LEGO bricks, the Super Mario sets are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course opens up to a world of expansion sets.

