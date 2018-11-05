How ‘Anthem’s’ Javelins Work, Including Ultimates

BioWare’s Anthem is not the studio’s first rodeo when it comes to online play, though it is a pretty dramatic pivot from their previous franchise. The developer has been sharing with us a lot of information lately when it comes to the upcoming title slated for a February release, but one aspect of the game that has many intrigued is the different Javelins available to players and what they have to offer the gameplay experience.

There are four classes to choose from, each with their own unique skill set. To better pick which one is right for you, here is a basic breakdown on how they work, now with a new video courtesy of IGN.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Colossus

This class is perfect for tanks that love to go in and cause some mayhem. It’s a bulkier mech look that is slower in speed but much more impactful with its punch. The Colossus also offers an explosive melee combat style and a very long-range fire rate making it versatile in how players choose to utilize this class’s talents.

According to BioWare:

Heavy Smash: The Colossus can use its massive chassis as a weapon both in a diving smash attack from the air and a hammering melee attack. This not only clears out smaller enemies instantly, but has a chance to knock down foes and leave them open to follow-up attacks.

Shield: Providing immense frontal damage mitigation, the Colossus can deploy a shield from its arm in order to close distance on an attacking enemy or charge through environmental hazards as easy as you please. The shield is also deployable while the Colossus is hovering or flying.

High Explosive Mortar: The heavier chassis of the Colossus allows for larger weaponry to be mounted and operated – including a ballistic mortar. An excellent ambush tactic, the mortar rains down punishing amounts of damage and finishes fights just as well as it starts them.

Siege Cannon: The Colossus’ ultimate ability, the Siege Cannon is pure mayhem unleashed on the battlefield. Just aim it at something you want to disappear, pull the trigger, and watch the magic act.

The Not-so-gentle Giant

With its focus on damage mitigation and explosive power, the Colossus is a favorite among Freelancers who prefer a brute force solution to their problems. Whether you need the straightforward approach for a mission or you just like a little roomier fit, the Colossus is an amazing addition to your javelin arsenal.

Ranger

Rangers are incredible versatile and seen as a “Jack of All Trades” by the team. This javelin was crafted by arcanists but it also requires a lot of skill and time to unlock its full potential. This is also the class that all Freelancers must use to trailer when they first begin their journey in Anthem because of its wide spectrum of range.

According to BioWare:

Shock Mace: When the Ranger javelin chooses to mix it up at close range, it deploys an electrified mace to send a medically-inadvisable amount of voltage through its enemies.

Grenades: Quick to deploy, grenades lay down area damage for effective crowd control at a moment’s notice. Modified grenades can be found out in the field which can be equipped to create different effects, including Frost and Seeker Grenades.

Muster Point: An effective field commander, the Ranger is capable of creating a Rally Point which provides gear cooldown reduction to teammates who enter its radius.

Multi-target Missile Battery: A powerful volley of micro-missiles, the Ranger’s ultimate ability allows it to target dozens of fast-moving enemies with guided projectiles that pummel the opposition with devastating concussive force.

Your First Javelin

With its focus on precise damage and versatility, the Ranger javelin can suit any number of skill levels. Novice pilots will appreciate the wide array of weapons and abilities they can use to sharpen their skills, while experts will gravitate toward the Ranger’s emphasis on excellent marksmanship and skill mastery. So, whether you’re the newest Freelancer in your group or the most veteran, the Ranger is the gold standard for combat efficiency.

Storm

This one is my personal favourite and the class I was able to enjoy with my own hands-on time with the game. “The Storm javelin first arrived in Fort Tarsis as a rumor. Developed by the Dominion in their Northern home of Stralheim, the Storm uses a powerful technology known as “seals” to boost the latent kinesis powers of its pilot. The result is a javelin that can float effortlessly above the ground and unleash the raw energy of the Anthem. Only through painstaking Arcanist research has anyone outside the Dominion had a chance to wield the Storm’s awesome potential. And while the Storm can channel unbelievable amounts of elemental force, it has little in the way of defensive capabilities and requires an expert pilot to stay above the fight and dish out damage from a safe distance.”

According to BioWare:

Hover: By manipulating kinetic energy, the Storm is able to maintain a low hover and remain mobile and combat-effective while in mid-air. This allows the pilot to keep distance from their enemies and keep a clear vantage point over the entire battle.

Teleportation: With its incredible command of kinesis abilities, the Storm can maneuver in the air, moving through space instantaneously to arrive at a new position nearby, evading its enemies.

The Eye of the Storm

With its elemental power and minimal armor, the Storm has a reputation for being a tempestuous javelin that can spell disaster for even experienced pilots. But ask anyone who’s survived a fight with one and they’ll tell you that there’s no doubting the strength of the Storm.

Interceptor

This is definitely the sleekest of the designs, especially compared to the Colossus, but don’t let the smaller size fool you – this class is powerful.

This class is perfect for finding that perfect weak spot in enemies and delivering the max amount of damage. Not only that, but it could be compared to a rogue with its dexterity and quick response time when attacking and evading enemies.

BioWare hasn’t revealed the full list of features for this one but stay tuned! We’ll keep updating this guide as we learn more about the different advantages of the classes!

Anthem releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22, 2019.