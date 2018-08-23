Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Ending Will Change According to Your Choices

We already know that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is bringing a whole lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices.

In a recent Tweet-a-thon, the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter took to answer a few question, including how that new dialogue wheel will actually impact the game. Since it’s a series first, many were skeptical that it was little more than fan service. Now we know Ubisoft means business, “Yes, as for how dialogue choice will impact the game’s ending. We don’t want to give too much away, players will experience that for themselves. But your actions and choices will lead to different endings.” They then added on, “True for other quests too!”

A few other questions were tackled, which Reddit so helpfully compiled:

The player can pet and tame many different animals, but there are no cats.

The modern-day story is not optional, and narrative choices made by the players might result in more present-day content for those who want it.

There will be “many” different opportunities for romancing characters, and it’s possible to opt out of them at any time.

Clothes stay on during romance scenes.

The game will have more content than Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The overall map is bigger than Assassin’s Creed Origins’, but half of it is sea.

In most cases, gear is not randomly placed and follows objectives that the players can set for themselves. Completing a full gear set grants a set bonus.

You can unlock the abilities that suit your playstyle, from epic and over the top to down-to-earth assassin.

There won’t be unlockable parachutes.

You can’t customize the look of your characters, but you can mix and match equipment to achieve a different look. There won’t be dyes, but the hoot will automatically match the color of the chest piece.

The player can ride a horse named Phobos.

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions,” boasts the game’s official description and honestly? We can’t wait to dive right in!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops on October 2nd for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.