How ‘Fallout 76’ Is Kind of Like Battle Royale

Fallout 76 is taking the Wasteland into an entirely different direction, but it’s much more than just its online reliance that has changed. The factions are new, the story is different, and players can nuke the ever-lovin’ crap out of everything others know and love. So how exactly is this game related to Battle Royale? Barring the literal sense, it has more in common with the online mode than many think.

In the online game there is the Hunter/Hunted mechanic. This was put in place to dissuade players from griefing those that just want to explore the Wasteland. We got to experience that for ourselves when we had 3 hours of hands-on time with the title last month, but a recently released guide details a much stronger connection to Battle Royale than what we previously knew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the guide, “Once at least four players have joined the Hunter/Hunted Radio queue, participants will each be assigned another specific Hunter to track and assassinate. You are then free to seek and destroy your prey in a large area, with a one-hour time limit. Don’t get too cocky, however, because your own assassin may be hiding around the next bend, and your target may decide fight back. “

“Over time, the Hunt area’s size will decrease, forcing you closer to your current victim and assassin. Upon killing your target, you’ll be assigned to the player they were tracking, and so on, until just one Hunter remains.”

Shrinking circle, last-man standing, seek and destroy? Yeah, definitely sounds like Battle Royale.

Granted servers will only house 24 players at a time, so it won’t be the 100p match those have come to know in titles like Fortnite and PUBG, but the correlation between the game and the popular online mode was one we weren’t expecting to make.

Interested in seeing for yourself what Fallout 76 has to offer? The Xbox One beta kicks off today with the PlayStation 4 and PC coming at a later date. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below concerning the upcoming online adventure! As for the game itself, Fallout 76 releases on November 14th for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.