How Keanu Reeves Got His Cyberpunk 2077 Role

One of the biggest surprises to appear during the press conferences of E3 2019 came on the first day. CD Projekt RED sent a surprise to fans during the Xbox presser, not only debuting a new trailer, but also the release date. However, it was the fact that Keanu Reeves presented the launch date after it was revealed that he is actually in the game. As one might imagine, everyone was shocked to see the actor portray a character in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as be in attendance to gaming’s biggest show. That said, we now know a bit more as to how Reeves got the role of Johnny Silverhand.

Speaking with GameSpot, senior level designer Miles Tost touched on a number of topics regarding Cyberpunk 2077, including the addition of the popular actor. According to Tost, they approached Reeves about a year or so ago because they felt he was the perfect fit for the role. The actor’s “rich background in cyberpunky stories,” probably along the lines of The Matrix or Johnny Mnemonic, led CDPR to call him up. In addition to this, “the roles he’s been playing really fit” what the team’s vision is for the upcoming title. Tost even called it “a very natural match made in heaven.”

According to Tost, when asked how Reeves reacted to CDPR reaching out, the actor is a “super cool guy” who “seems really into this and very passionate about the project and the role he’s playing.” The senior level designer then goes on to recall a point in the pitch process when Reeves started acting out a bit of the mannerisms that Silverhand might have and “really getting into the role.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the highly anticipated title:

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

