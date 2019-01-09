How Long Is ‘Devil May Cry 5’?

With Devil May Cry 5 just around the corner and a new story to delve into with a slightly different focus, many may be wondering just how long the new narrative will be. According to the game’s director, a straight-through run will take gamers about 15 hours total to complete.

That may sound like a small number, but you have to keep in mind that this number is actually pretty standard for action hack ‘n slash type titles. Other adventures close to the Devil May Cry franchise have run as little as 8 hours and still were found incredibly enjoyable. Since this entry is bringing back what so many love about the series while also offering a host of new characters and monsters to fight, we’ve got a feeling those 15 hours will be gloriously spent.

The game’s length was revealed during a recent Q&A held in Seoul and it was there that the game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno, talked a little bit more about the adventure that lies ahead. The 15 hour estimate comes from their own personal internal testing of the title, with a few alterations for new players.

A neat thing about the latest Devil May Cry 5 game is that if the 15 hour estimate is accurate, that would make 5 the longest game in the numerical franchise. With the title slated for a March 8th release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, it won’t be long before fans of Devil May Cry to see the latest action for themselves.

What are your thoughts on what we've learned so far about Devil May Cry 5? Are you excited for the new direction?



“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

