New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 14th

Monday's can be tricky to cope with, especially if you lost sleep from watching HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 premiere last night, which has cast a spell on all of us here at ComicBook. While you might be counting the hours until you can watch the latest episode, you can spare a few minutes to tackle the daily puzzles on The New York Times app. Whether you choose Connections, Strands, or Wordle first is entirely up to you, but we know which one is the most popular choice. Yesterday's Wordle puzzle was moderate, and for today, April 14th, the NYT puzzle will be slightly easier to solve. For those looking for tips, hints, or the solution for today's Wordle, we've got you covered.

The New York Times has brought Wordle to the masses since 2021, with over a thousand words used over the past few years. The difficulty level fluctuates from easy to challenging. Wordle is a puzzle game where players figure out a five-letter word with up to six chances to guess correctly. Each suggestion provides feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating which letters are within the final word and where they are located.

With new characters like Isabella Merced's Dina, Katilyn Dever's Abby, and Catherine O'Hara's Gail, there are a lot of new adventures and stories to be told within Season Two. We at ComicBook will continue to bring the latest news regarding this season, so stay tuned for those articles throughout the next month or so. With the return of Pedro Pascal's Joel, my starting word for today is "beard." This specific word has two yellow blocks.

Starting with ‘beard’ only trims the surface of the final Wordle answer.

The word “beard” has two yellow blocks with E and R, which is a good starting point. With E being a yellow block, we get a good idea of which kinds of words to look for, especially ones where E isn’t in the second block. A good number of five-letter words have E and R, but if you are struggling, find a word with these two letters next to each other. If you want to look at the final answer for today’s puzzle, look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 14th is “Crest.” Figuring this word might have been as rough as the currents, but it’s time to WAVE goodbye to today’s answer. All puns aside, we will be back tomorrow with another Wordle puzzle piece. Endure and Survive, players.