New York Times Connections Answers for April 14th

Having a tough time figuring out today’s Connections from The New York Times? No worries, as ComicBook has all of the correct answers and categories, alongside a few hints and tips, for today, April 14th’s Connections. In terms of popularity on The New York Times, Connections has surpassed many of the other games like Strands and Spelling Bee, while going toe-to-toe with Wordle. In terms of today’s puzzle, there’s a few tricky words in the bunch, with the categories also being quite sneaky. Lucky for you, we have played today’s puzzle and have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve played Connections, you’ll know that it gives you 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from one-named musicians or words that start with Q to PlayStation franchises or descriptors of rare bugs. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some tricky words.

With today’s Connections, we, just like yesterday, have a strong lineup of words that can definitely fit into a variety of categories by itself. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Hunt, Check, Game, Ford, President, Play, Car, Stop, Oxen, Block, Movie, Actor, Dam, Dysentery, Director, and Concert.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: We can’t tell these to you

Green: Admission fee

Blue: PC game rooted in history, literally

Purple: The name goes with quite a few things

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Restrict

Green: Ticketed Events

Blue: Associated With The Game The Oregon Trail

Purple: What ‘Ford’ Might Refer To

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 14th:

Yellow: Block, Check, Dam, Stop

Green: Concert, Game, Movie, Play

Blue: Dysentery, Ford, Hunt, Oxen

Purple: Actor, Car, Director, President

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.