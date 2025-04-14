New York Times Strands Answers for April 14th

Looking for today’s Strands answers? We got you covered, as we have everything to solve today, April 14th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to hints and tips to help you figure it out. While Strands isn’t as huge as Connections and Wordle, it brings a sense of fun every day, especially since you can’t lose. With today’s theme, “April showers…”, it does lend itself pretty well to the overall topic of the puzzle. In any case, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

With The New York Times’ Strands’, you have to find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like HBO Shows or cooking oven. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of HBO Shows, potential words would be The Last of Us or The White Lotus.

Today’s Strands theme is “April showers…”

With today, April 14th, the theme, unlike yesterday’s, does lend itself much more to the overall topic without being too obvious. The theme for today’s Strands is “April showers…”. It may seem a bit odd at first, but the ellipses are key to knowing what is next, especially if you know the rhyming saying. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is the rest of the saying, but replacing the month with the season.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Spring Flowers.

The age-old saying “April showers bring May flowers” holds up here, as the Spring season welcomes many flowers now that Winter is over, like the ones below. If you want to know all the words in April 14th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Tulip

Daffodil

Spring Flowers

Hyacinth

Iris

Lily

Crocus

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.