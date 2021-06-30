NEO: The World Ends with You Reveals How Long the Game Will Take to Beat

✖

NEO: The World Ends With You is set to release next month, but those interested in the game might want to know how long it will last. In a new interview with 4Gamer (translated by Nintendo Everything), Square Enix's Hiroyuki Ito and Tatsuya Kando revealed some interesting information about the game, and its potential length. Ito told the outlet that he expects players will take about 50 hours to reach "the ending alone." That would make for a meaty RPG experience by itself, but it seems that there will be a significant amount of additional content that should make the experience last much longer.

"If you’re the type of player to do everything a game has to offer, expect your hour count to reach the triple digits. There’s a lot to collect in the game, everything from character profiles to pins, with some challenging fights thrown in as well," Kando told 4Gamer. "Clearing certain milestones in the game allow players to receive graffitied stickers, which you can decorate the backstreets of Udagawa with."

Kando was also a director on the original game, while Ito was a designer. The game will see a number of other members of the original team reunited, including producer Tetsuya Nomura, and composer Takeharu Ishimoto.

When NEO releases, it will have been 14 years since the original The World Ends With You released on Nintendo DS. After all this time, fans are understandably eager to revisit the series. TWEWY has earned a faithful fanbase since then, and there's a lot of pressure on Square Enix and the game's development team to deliver an experience that lives up to the original. Length does does not equal quality, but fans should be happy to know that the sequel will offer a lot of content! Hopefully Ito, Kando, and the rest of the game's developers will deliver an experience that makes players want to spend that much time with the game.

NEO: The World Ends With You is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on July 27th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to NEO? How many hours did you put into the original The World Ends With You? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!