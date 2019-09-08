How Microtransactions Work in Gears 5

The official launch of Gears 5 is just around the corner, with several players already diving in thanks to the Xbox Game Pass. There have been a few bumps along the way so far, especially when it comes to multiplayer and the servers, but it seems the devs are taking note and hard at work to make sure everything is stable. That said, fans of the franchise are getting excited for what’s to come, but there is one thing that has become all too familiar in games that is featured in the latest Gears entry: microtransactions. Of course, with there being two types of currency in the game, things can get a little confusing.

The first type of currency is Scrap, but the system that was in place in Gears of War 4 to earn scrap has been done away with. This time around, duplicates that are obtained through Supply Drops are automatically converted into Scrap. Scrap can be used to construct cosmetic items and upgrade character skills, and it cannot be bought with real money. As for Supply Drops, those are earned through playing any of the multiplayer modes, which are Versus, Escape, and Horde. It is also important to note that what is received in Supply Drops is completely randomized, and the frequency of the drops is based on time played instead of XP or difficulty.

When it comes to Iron, the premium currency found in Gears 5, this is when real money comes into play. Iron can be earned in minimal amounts by playing, but can also be purchased in the game’s digital store, starting at 500 Iron for $4.99. The premium currency can then be used to purchase cosmetic items from the store, which consist of weapon skins, character skins, blood sprays, emotes, and more, all of which are not available in Supply Drops. In addition to the cosmetic items found in the store, players can also use their Iron to purchase Boosts, which offer double XP for a limited time.

In addition to all of this, Gears 5‘s seasonal battle pass comes in the form of Tour of Duty, which is free to all players. Ranking up through this will net players various cosmetic items by completing challenges. Players will also be able to earn Iron through the Tour of Duty, but it will take a bit of time to do so, and it won’t be for much Iron. With each new season comes different challenges and content.

All of the items in Gears 5 seemingly come with some sort of exclusivity. There will be items in the store that can’t be earned by playing and only purchased with Iron, much like there will be items that can only be earned through playing the game, whether it’s just through the multiplayer modes or completing the Tour of Duty challenges. Needless to say, in order to obtain everything, there will need to be a lot of grinding, and some money will have to be spent.

Gears 5 is set to officially launch on September 10th for PC and Xbox One. For even more on the next installment in the long running series, check out all of our previous coverage.