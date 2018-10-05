How to “Bunnyhop” in ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite offers many ways to play but one of the most effective means for survival in the Battle Royale title is knowing how to build. It’s not good enough to be a decent shot, a solid structure could make or break a player’s chances at winning that coveted Victory Royale. Now a ‘new’ technique is starting to gain popularity called “Bunny Hopping” and it’s a fantastic way to keep one step ahead of enemies during a match of Battel Royale.

In the video above you can see YouTuber ‘Villex’ show off this technique in a match while explaining the basics on how it works. A recommended way to trigger this movement is by using something like a launch pad or a shockwave grenade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before players hit the floor after the initial jump, hit the jump key again to start off a three bunny-hop chain though another Redditor said that it is possible to elongate the chain by using a Glider instead of a launch pad, giving more hops and more momentum for a more successful utilization of this technique.

In other Fortnite news, the new Playground options are now available! Here are the new options available for the more creative Battle Royale fans:

Shields Empy Shields, Half Shields, Full Shields

Drop Items When Eliminated Off/On

Health Full Health, Half Heath, One Health

Fall Damage Off/On

Gravity Normal, Low, Very Low

Time of Day Day Cycle, Day, Night

Player Names and Locations Team Only, Always Show, Always Hide



Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode, despite its rough start, has been met with insurmountable success and player adoration. We’ve also seen some pretty sweet creations come out of this ‘practice’ mode, and fans can’t seem to get enough.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”