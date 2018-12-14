How to Get an SNES and NES Classic Before They’re Gone Forever

The launch – and depletion – of the NES and SNES Classic miniature systems from Nintendo have been a whirlwind, though the Big N did honor their promise of a massive restock earlier this year. Though many could find them out in the wild with ease over the past several months, stock is about to plummet because Nintendo recently announced they are stopping production for good. That means one last chance to get your hands on one of these nostalgia plays before they’re gone forever – or if you don’t want to pay outrageous Ebay prices.

The best place to scoop up one of these systems is from Walmart. Whether you buy online, or in the store, Walmart has been one of the better places to keep track of an incoming package. You can get the NES Classic Edition here for $79.99, or the SNES Classic for $59.99 with free 2-day shipping.

Don’t have a Walmart near you? GameSpot, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon are also save bets, though be careful who you purchase from through Amazon. Many third-party retailers list through there and it’s easy to miss important information like model, estimated shipping time, or where it’s even coming from.

As for why Nintendo decided to stop production for good, Nintendo of America’s Reggie Fils-Amie shed some light on the thought process in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“We worked very hard, both for the NES Classic and the SNES Classic, to really have the best games that defined that generation,” he said. “We’ve said that the current systems are the extent of our classic program. We’ve also been clear that, at least from an Americas perspective, these products are going to be available through the holiday season and once they sell out, they’re gone. And that’s it.”

Does this mean they could come back? Well, yes – they’ve done it before, but it seems this time they are truly ready to move on. Perhaps maybe even the long-rumored N64 Classic? Please?

