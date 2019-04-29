How to Get Borderlands 3 Loot Through Twitch

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive later this year, but before that can happen, Gearbox Software will be holding a gameplay reveal event in just a couple of days. In addition to Gearbox unveiling gameplay, hundreds of streamers will be playing the highly-anticipated game across Twitch. To celebrate the occasion, there is a new ECHOcast Twitch extension arriving for viewers watching their favorite streamers, and it will allow fans to score some sweet loot for Borderlands 3. This means gamers will have the chance to grow their inventory before the game even arrives in September.

All players have to do to get started is link their Twitch and SHiFT accounts. After doing so, while watching streamers play Borderlands 3, the ECHOcast extension can be activated, granting fans the ability to look through a streamer’s backback, loadout, and even check out the skill tree. That’s not all, however, as viewers will also have the chance to score the same loot as the streamer they are watching through the Rare Chest Events.

“One of the most exciting features of the ECHOcast Twitch extension affords you a chance to receive the same in-game loot that you watch a streamer finding in rare chests, which are typically guarded by powerful enemies,” reads the Borderlands 3 website. “Keep an eye out, because once the streamer opens a rare chest you have only 30 seconds to opt into the event. Note that the loot you receive will automatically scale to your level when you retrieve it from your in-game mailbox.”

If you happen to be one of the winners, you will be notified by the extension and then given 30 seconds to pick which of the chest’s items you’d like to receive. This item will be added to your SHiFT account and can be retrieved from the in-game mailbox when the game arrives later this year.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to get your hands on some Borderlands 3 loot before the game launches? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

