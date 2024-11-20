How to Get Story Magic Quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Storybook Vale 

Disney Dreamlight Valley are familiar with the grind to earn enough Dreamlight to unlock new areas and features. Of course, a new Expansion Pass like the Storybook Vale isn’t complete without a brand new in-game magical currency for players to chase down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When players first enter the Vale, they’ll encounter a new magical mess to clean up. These rogue bits of ink are the Vale’s answer to Night Thorns, and Merida has dubbed them “Inkies.” Along with a new manifestation of magic gone wrong, the Storybook Vale Expansion Pass adds Story Magic to help correct it.

As players explore the new realm, they will need to collect plenty of Story Magic to unlock new areas. Like Dreamlight, Story Magic is primarily earned by completing various tasks – known in this Expansion Pass as Storybook Duties. These new Duties are similar to Dreamlight Duties from the valley, asking players to complete in-game tasks like feeding critters, catching Snippets, and harvesting resources throughout the Vale.

Unlocking new biomes in Storybook Vale

At first, the amount of Story Magic players need to open new areas to explore is relatively manageable, a mere 2000 Story Magic to unlock The Wild Woods. Players will likely have accumulated almost this much just by saving Merida and helping the Lorekeeper in the opening to the game. It should only take catching a few Snippets in The Storybook Castle to get the job done.

However, once they spend it all to enter that brand new biome, fans will be left looking for the best ways to get more Story Magic, fast. Unlocking biomes beyond The Wild Woods costs 5000 Story Magic each. This can feel like a daunting number when many of the Storybook Duties only earn you a handful of Story Magic at a time.

For players looking to quickly grind their way to the Story Magic they need to uncover new areas, more quests, and save the Vale, they’ll want to focus on the best ways to earn Story Magic quickly. In the Dreamlight tab, there are two main ways to earn Story Magic – daily Storybook Duties and the Storybook Vale Expansion Pass section.

Storybook Duties are the Vale’s version of Dreamlight Duties, and their reward level is similar. Many of the tasks are simple, daily actions most players are likely taking anywhere, like cooking meals, mining gems, and selling materials at Goofy’s Stall. They earn somewhere around 50 Story Magic each, which is less than ideal, but still helpful over time.

Storybook Vale Duties for Story Magic

By contrast, the tasks in the Storybook Vale section reward the most Story Magic. These tasks are longer-term collection challenges for the new area, asking players to catch specific types of Snippets, feed certain creatures, and generally work to restore the Vale. In particular, players should focus on catching Snippets and clearing out the smaller Inkies, two of the higher-yield options.

These tasks reward anywhere from 100-250 Story Magic for each level, and the rewards will increase as players collect more of each type. Plus, both options offer additional rewards. Gathered Snippets can help with restoring the stories in the Lorekeeper’s pages, while clearing up Inkies earns coins and occasional item drops.

Tired of chasing those quick little Snippets or out of Inkies to clear? Feeding owls and dragons their favorite foods also has a decent reward and will earn you new animal companions along the way.