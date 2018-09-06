Now You Can Play Bloodborne On PC

For those that may be unaware, PlayStation Now is a membership service that allows PlayStation 4 players to get in-game with Sony’s amazing exclusives on the PC platform. Their latest update to the library includes fan favourite (and perfect for the masochists out there), Bloodborne.

Below are all of the new titles arriving to the service for players to enjoy their beloved PC platforms:

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Alchemic Jousts

Bard’s Gold

Bloodborne

Exile’s End

God Eater: Resurrection

Moto Racer 4

Project Cars

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

The Dwarves

PS3 to PS4 upgrades:

Doki-Doki Universe

Sound Shapes

The official PlayStation blog added, “We’ve recently updated PS Now so that subscribers can share access to the service’s 650+ games with friends who are non-subscribers on the same PS4 system! As long as you are subscribed to PS Now, your friends can play all the games, create their own list of games, as well as receive recommendations and user-specific personalization. Just make sure they’re playing on your primary PS4 system.”

Don’t have the service but are interested? Here’s what Team Sony had to say:

“Try the PlayStation Now service for a full month at just $9.99 (new subscribers only) with our special intro offer, or get a full year for just $99.99. And if you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you can take advantage of the exclusive discount on the 3-month pass for PlayStation Now for just $29.99 ($44.99 regular price). Although note that in order to take advantage of the $9.99 intro offer, you will need to purchase that directly, as the 7-day trial will transition into the standard monthly subscription.”

Between Bloodborne and God Eater, there are quite a few additions to the PlayStation Now lineup to keep players in the game however they choose to play.

If you’re interested, the team also revealed which of their August lineup were the most popular to play:

Red Dead Redemption

WWE 2K16

Fallout New Vegas

Mortal Kombat

Mafia 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Last of Us

NBA 2K16

Batman Arkham Origins

Injustice Gods Among Us

Of course I’ve got to rep my beloved Fallout: New Vegas!