Pokemon Reveals Official Pronunciation for a Generation 3 Pokemon After 20 Years

The Pokemon series features over 1,000 Pokemon, and there are surely more on the way with Pokemon Legends: Z-A and the next mainline title. Some fans can identify every single Pokemon just from a picture; however, it turns out not every single Pokemon can easily be pronounced. Thanks to a well-known individual in the Pokemon community, some light has been shed on a Generation 3 Pokemon that fans and players were mispronouncing this entire time. The response to this has been hilarious as fans come to terms with the fact that they have been saying this Pokemon’s name wrong for over two decades.

GlaxonXIII traveled to the 2025 Pokemon World Championships to host a retro shiny hunt challenge and watch the official Pokemon tournaments. During this, he uploaded an image of Rayquaza containing the official pronunciation. After 20 years, The Pokemon Company decided to share the pronunciation of the legendary Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon.

How to Pronounce Rayquaza in Pokemon

As it turns out, Rayquaza is pronounced ray-KWAH-zuh according to The Pokemon Company. This surprised many fans, but others pointed out that this has been known. Some shared images of Pokemon books and memorabilia that contained this official pronunciation, while others pointed out that this is how the official anime says it.

Ray KWAY Zuh confirmed pic.twitter.com/KTU7FlMFbL — GlaxonXIII 🔜 WORLDS! (@GlaxonXIII) August 17, 2025

This isn’t the first time an official pronunciation has shocked fans. When Pokemon Legends: Arceus was revealed, fans were shocked by the way Arceus’ name was said, as many fans have been using it incorrectly. Moments like these are always great to see the community come together and this wholesome moment at 2025 Worlds quickly caught on.

With so many Pokemon and so many people playing these games, it is no surprise that incorrect pronunciations are made. Pokemon games do not typically have voice acting, meaning fans are left to read these names and come up with their pronunciation. With the community becoming more and more online, these get spread and catch on.

While this moment certainly got some laughs from the community, it was not the highlight of the event. Each competitive scene had some incredible matches, and the announcements have fans excited for the future of Pokemon. From Pokemon Legends: Z-A to Pokemon Champions, there is a lot to look forward to in the future of Pokemon.

Were you pronouncing Rayquaza correctly this whole time, or did you get a lesson in Pokemon? Let us know in the comments below!